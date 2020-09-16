Gumbo goes digital for 2020 World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will be streaming gumbo through your internet with the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff’s Virtual Gumbo Experience on Oct. 10.

The headlining event is a virtual live cooking demonstration with Chef Amy Sins, presented by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. On Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., New Orleans’ very own “Wizard of Roux” will be coming to your kitchen virtually, with high energy and great tips for making the best gumbo in the world. She will also answer the burning questions you’ve had about making gumbo at home.

Tickets are $35. Purchases will come with a limited-edition roux spoon (while supplies last), an email with the full recipes, Tabasco® brand pepper sauce mini, and more. Attendees can also enter for the chance to win a spot virtually cooking alongside Chef Amy by getting five friends to enter your name when they register. Purchase tickets at Shop.IberiaChamber.org, and then you’re off to see the Wizard.

The 2020 Virtual Gumbo Experience will also offer the Cooking with the Champions MasterClass. Join past champions and other special guests, as they show you how to make three different kinds of gumbo, and other local favorites, including chargrilled oysters, pecan pie more. The MasterClass will be available for download at Shop.IberiaChamber.org for $15, so that you can enjoy the recipes at your leisure.

Lastly, souvenirs, local products, and donation opportunities are available to help the chamber keep the tradition of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff alive.

These virtual experiences are generously sponsored by Louisiana Seafood, Tabasco® brand pepper sauce, Cypress Bayou Casino, Louisiana Direct Seafood, Musson Patout Automotive, and Cox.