Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce president/CEO steps down

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) is searching for a new president-CEO after Janet Faulk-Gonzales announced she is leaving the position.

Resumes for the position are currently being accepted, according to GICC Chairman Wendell Verret, who also thanked Faulk-Gonzales for her service.

“Janet has played a critical role in the development and success of the local chamber and we wish her the best of luck as she and her husband relocate to be near their family,” Verret said. “The board of directors wishes to thank her for her 13 years of dedicated service.”

Faulk-Gonzales said that, even though she will miss the vibrant activity at the chamber, she believes she is leaving the organization in a steady position noting a highly engaged board of directors, knowledgeable staff with initiative, stable financial footing and strong program planning including a refreshed mission statement.

“I’ve been watching the GICC for many years now and Janet has done a fantastic job,” Verret said. “The board of directors is grateful for her dedication to this organization and to Iberia Parish. We are especially appreciative to her for orchestrating the return of the chamber’s annual banquet to New Iberia and for securing the 2021 presenting sponsor for the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff prior to her departure.”