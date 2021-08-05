Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce names Falgout as new CEO

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) announced it has named a new CEO after its board of directors reached a unanimous decision last week.

New Iberia native Thomas Falgout will step into the position, according to GICC Chairperson Wendell Verret. Falgout has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and has spent most of his career organizing, operating, and supervising Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas. He has worked for other organizations such as health care clinics, United Way and Acadiana Workforce Solutions in St. Martinville. He recently moved back to New Iberia after working in New Orleans and is living in and renovating his childhood home.

Verret said Falgout has extensive experience in fundraising for non-profits as well as organizing and operating fundraising and other events. He has knowledge of financing and accounting and has organizational skills that are well-suited for a non-profit like the GICC.

“He has demonstrated skills at managing employees and volunteers,” said Verret. “Overall, his attitude and experience will be driving forces in his success as Chamber CEO. In his interview, he came across as honest and genuine. We all breathed a sigh of relief after the interview knowing Tommy was the ideal person for the position. You will all be pleased with Tommy’s ability, skills, and motivation. His goals align with ours and will be a great edition to the Chamber.”