Funeral arrangements announced for New Iberia teacher killed in weekend crash; education fund set up for her son

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Funeral services will be held Thursday in Erath for an elementary school teacher who was killed in weekend crash.

Kristy Hebert, a member of the Vermilion Parish School Board, also taught at Jefferson Island Road Elementary in New Iberia.

According to State Police, Herbert was a passenger in a vehicle that turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle and was struck.

She died at the scene, police said.

A mass of christian burial will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, December 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Churchin Erath.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 15 at David Funeral Home in Abbeville from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will resume Thursday, December 16, at 8 a.m. until the time of the services.

According to her obit, an Education fund has been set up for her son Chase at Vermilion Bank in Kaplan.

For more info contact Arieal at (337) 643-7900.

Kristy Hebert was 41-years-old.