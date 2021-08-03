Fundraiser launched for New Iberia firefighter’s recovery

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia firefighter Isaac Zamora was injured while responding to the gas explosion incident in New Iberia on July 29. His brother-in-law started a GoFundMe page to help the Zamora family during his recovery process.

His brother-in-law wrote in the GoFundMe description that “Isaac is a brave firefighter who was injured while responding to a call on July 29th, 2021. He is a loving husband and wonderful father to two precious girls.”

According to the campaign description, Zamora is still hospitalized while in the process of recovering from high second-degree burns on 40% of his body. The first surgery he underwent was successful, and more procedures are planned.

