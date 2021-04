NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) — Fulton Street will be closed to through traffic April 19, 2021, from

Lasalle Street to North Street. The area should be back open in 3 days, weather pending, according to a press release from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s office.



Drivers are asked to look for road closure barricades and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.