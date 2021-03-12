Fugitive wanted for Iberia Parish bus driver attack is now behind bars

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The suspect in the attack on an Iberia Parish bus driver is behind bars.

Travis Layne was arrested Thursday night. He was the subject of a manhunt since February 26th. Police accused him and Neshana Collins for attacking a school bus driver and a parent near the intersection of Yvonne Street and Zez Street.

His is charged with interference in the operation, terrorizing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal trespassing, second-degree battery, and battery on a school teacher.

As KLFY News 10 first reported, Layne was out on bond on murder charges. He is accused of killing 17-year old Garon Lewis in August of 2019.

Layne is currently being held in the Iberia Parish jail without bond.