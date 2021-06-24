Free bystander CPR training set for July 24 in Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Loreauville Community Project and Acadian Ambulance will be offering free bystander CPR training classes on July 24 at the new Loreauville High gymnasium.
Participants must pre-register by texting Kirsten at (337) 577-7515 for a registration link. All ages are welcome as long as they can do chest compressions. No certifications cards will be given at the training.
Classes will begin at 8 a.m. Food will be provided by The R3 Foundation.
For more information, follow the Loreauville Community Project’s Facebook page.