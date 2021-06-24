Free bystander CPR training set for July 24 in Loreauville

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 01: A woman performs chest compressions on a mannequin while learning C.P.R. on the steps of San Francisco city hall following a press conference celebrating the 50th anniversary of lifesaving by using C.P.R. June 1, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of people stopped for free C.P.R. lessons given by volunteers from the San Francisco Paramedic Association. C.P.R. (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is a combination of rescue breathing and chest compressions delivered to aid victims who are in cardiac arrest by keeping oxegenated blood flowing to vital organs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Loreauville Community Project and Acadian Ambulance will be offering free bystander CPR training classes on July 24 at the new Loreauville High gymnasium.

Participants must pre-register by texting Kirsten at (337) 577-7515 for a registration link. All ages are welcome as long as they can do chest compressions. No certifications cards will be given at the training.

Classes will begin at 8 a.m. Food will be provided by The R3 Foundation.

For more information, follow the Loreauville Community Project’s Facebook page.