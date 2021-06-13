Former Jeanerette Mayor Aprill Foulcard arrested, again

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The former mayor of Jeanerette was arrested Sunday on theft and bank fraud charges, according to law enforcement.

New Iberia Police confirmed with News 10 that Aprill Foulcard was arrested by police on the above charges.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said Foulcard allegedly attempted to withdraw $10k from an account for which she was not authorized to withdraw funds.

Foulcard, who served as mayor from 2014 until 2018, was booked into the Iberia Parish jail.

As of 9:15 p.m. jail records show she is no longer incarcerated.

This is a third arrest for Foulcard in the last five years.

She was arrested in 2018 on Medicaid charges from East Baton Rouge and in 2020 was arrested by State Police on charges of malfeasance in office.

