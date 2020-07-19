Forbes names New Iberia one of the South’s ‘Most Tasteful’ towns

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Forbes Magazine has named the City of New Iberia as one of the South’s ‘Most Tasteful’ towns, according to an article dated June 23.

“Although traditional southern cuisine often consists of pan-fried chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread and sweet tea, restaurants throughout the south are also on the cutting edge of innovative recipes known for their presentation and flavor,” stated the article. “Even though these towns are small in size, restaurants here offer big tastes with each bite.”

The article takes on a number of local eateries, and also makes room for the Tabasco Factory on Avery Island.

Other cities making the list included: