Family of New Iberia man fatally shot speaks out, “They were fighting my little brother in this yard”

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The family of a New Iberia man fatally shot is speaking out about his murder. They believe they know who killed him and want them to come forward.

The victim’s family has identified him as 40-year-old Tommie Boloney.

Police say Boloney was killed in the 1000 block of Anderson Street Wednesday night.

“I’m standing right where he was. I can only look at his picture and ask, ‘Why did you leave home?'” Tommie Boloney’s sister, Triscette Boloney, said.

She says when she got the call around 9 p.m. Wednesday that her brother had been shot, she rushed to the scene.

“I saw all the cops, and I’m just thinking he got shot,” she said.

When she got to Anderson Street, however, she saw her brother’s body in the front yard of a home.

“That’s when I knew it was him right here. I just fell to the cement,” she remembers.

Police say Tommie suffered one gunshot wound and died while emergency responders were trying to save him.

“I would never think him because I know he didn’t bother nobody. I just want to know what happened. Why?” his sister asked with tears in her eyes.

She says Tommie was at his friend’s home when he was killed.

“They killed my brother here. They had a fight in this backyard,” she said. “They were fighting my little brother in this yard.”

She says she just wants her brother’s killers apprehended.

“I can’t make them come forward. I can’t make them tell the truth,” she told News Ten.

“I can ask them to do the right thing, but I can’t make no one do nothing. I just want y’all to just give me peace.”

New Iberia police have not announced any suspects or persons of interest in this homicide investigation.