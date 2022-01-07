Dickie Fremin sworn in as New Iberia City Marshal

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Newly elected New Iberia City Marshal Dickie Fremin was sworn in at city hall earlier today.

Fremin says there are some plans in works to get money into the court system and serve out much needed warrants.

“Never thought I would be a politician and I guess now I am a politician. I never wanted to be a politician but it’s a different feeling. You know I’ve been in law-enforcement most of my career most of my life actually so I’m nervous about this job but I’m ready to move forward,” says Fremin.

Fremin takes over for interim Marshal Jay Garzotto.

