NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The family of a woman who was killed in an RV fire is speaking out about the tragic accident.

The fire happened Saturday in the woman’s RV in 3800 block of Melancon road in New Iberia. Fire officials say they believe the fire started due to an older model space heater being placed too close to bedding. They also say deputies found that the heating device was powered through an extension cord, connected to a power strip with every outlet utilized. The victim’s daughters say they’re struggling to put their mother to rest.

“I knew immediately that she was in there. [My sister] called me. I was in Houston. She said they’re not sure if she’s in there. I said she’s always in there. She’s always home,” Skye Ducharme, the victim’s daughter, said. “She said several people tried banging to see if she was there, and I was like she was probably sleeping. She sleeps really hard, and that’s what it was. She was sleeping. She didn’t even know what happened,” she added.

The daughters of 50-year-old Connie Bailey, who lost her life in the fire, say it gives them peace to know their mom didn’t suffer. “At least we know she was sleeping. It’s not like she was trying to get out. They found her like she was sleeping, never even moved out the bed,” the victim’s other daughter, Jaci Longman, said. Connie’s daughters say it only took about eight minutes for the RV. to go up in flames, leaving nothing behind. They say they couldn’t save anything.

Though they don’t have their mom’s things to remember her, they’ll always remember their mom’s memory: a woman with a big heart who loved her kids and grandkids more than anything. As they grieve the loss of their mother, however, they’re struggling to pay to lay her to rest. They say this is the hardest part of it all.

“Not being able to kind of do the right thing, like as far as laying her to rest. Just doing what we can. It’s not what she deserved at all. She would give you the shirt off her back,” the sisters said.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe to pay for their mother’s cremation, cremation service, and RV demolition and are looking to the community for help.