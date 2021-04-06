Crash near Loreauville takes the life of small child

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that happened near Loreauville this morning that took the life of a child.

The crash occurred on Harold Landry Rd. at around 11 a.m. this morning.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dep. Katherine Breaux said the office is not currently releasing much information on the crash out of respect to the family at this time. No charges have been filed in the crash, though it remains under investigation.