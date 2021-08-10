COVID outbreak happening at the Iberia Parish jail, sheriff’s office says

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Several inmates at the Iberia Parish Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office the recent outbreak marks the first time the Iberia Parish Jail has had an issue with inmates testing positive since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the jail is following recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Corrections including implementing quarantine protocols for those entering the facility, as well as, for those that have tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, Breaux said, all Iberia Parish Jail inmates were tested Tuesday by the Louisiana National Guard and that vaccines will be available to all inmates upon request.

“The Iberia Parish Jail will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols set by the D.O.C., and the C.D.C.. The health, welfare and safety of the inmates in custody are the highest concern of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Breaux said.