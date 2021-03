FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion on S. Railroad St. on Friday, March 26.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, go to OPH4.timetap.com or call (337) 262-5311.

The vaccine is available to any Louisiana citizen over the age of 17.