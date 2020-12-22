Contraband including makeshift weapons seized in Iberia Parish jail

Iberia Parish
(Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Four inmates are facing charges after cellphones, chargers and makeshift weapons were seized from the Iberia Parish Jail’s housing unit.

Deputies conducted the investigation on Dec. 8, 2020.

(Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The following inmates have been charged:

  • Steven Vital- Contraband in Correction Center, one count
  • Kenwin Lewis- Contraband in Correction Center, one count
  • Javorious Boss- Contraband in Correction Center, two counts
  • Ricky Thibodeaux- Contraband in Correction Center, four counts

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges and arrests are pending, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

