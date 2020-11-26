Community mourns death of woman who helped hundreds of crime victims in D.A.’s office for more than 28 years

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman who helped hundreds of crime victims in the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office was laid to rest Wednesday.

Renee Hoffpauir and her boyfriend were killed Sunday in a four-wheeler crash in New Iberia.

“At the D.A.’s office, it’s going to be very hard not to have her there. I don’t know if anyone can fill her shoes,” Director of Victims Services Catalene Theriot said.

Hoffpauir served as Victims Assistance Coordinator for 28 years and leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“She was there for years and years and years, helping victims of crimes and families who have lost loved ones and was just a beautiful, compassionate person. Her impact on other people’s lives just reverberates throughout the community,” District Attorney Bo Duhe said.

Since her death, many of the victims she’s helped throughout her life have reached out.

“People are asking, ‘Is that the lady who took care of us during our ordeal in the judicial system?’ and when I have to tell them yes, that is the Renee that met this untimely death, the emotions that come from these families are just beyond description. It’s been three, four, or five years since some of these families have dealt with her, but she left a lasting impression that people care, that people care for victims,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said.

Catalene Theriot first met Hoffpauir when her own son was murdered.

She says Hoffpauir was a blessing in the toughest time in her life, and later started working alongside her in the D.A.’s office. The two worked in victims services together for nearly 20 years.

“Not only has the office lost someone so valuable, but the community in itself because Renee was such a caring, loving person. She loved her job. She loved her victims. You couldn’t find a better person than Renee,” Theriot added.