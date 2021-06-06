Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded on boat near Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two people stranded on a vessel since Friday night were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday near Iberia Parish.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said watch standers received a report Friday at around 5:40 p.m. that an overdue 15-foot skiff boat with two people aboard had become disoriented and was lost in the area.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew responded and located the missing mariners at about 1 a.m Saturday morning and deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene.

The aircrew hoisted the mariners and transported them to Acadiana Regional Airport; no reported injuries or medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.