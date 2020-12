IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire that left one child dead.

Fire crews arrived at the scene of a burning mobile home in the 300 block of Deare Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Authorities said there were seven people inside the home, but only six were able to escape. A child’s body was found inside the structure. This is a developing story.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.