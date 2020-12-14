Cargill salt mine on Avery Island experiences roof collapse, two miners unaccounted for

AVERY ISLAND, La. (KLFY) — A roof collapse at Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine has left two miners unaccounted for as officials continue to respond to the emergency.

Cargill Media Relations Director Daniel Sullivan issued the following statement:

Early this morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse. We have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time and we are working with local first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration who are onsite to respond to this emergency. All 16 other employees working that shift have been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility. Daniel Sullivan

