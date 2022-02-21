NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A Broussard woman is being sought on charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

According to New Iberia Police, 21-year-old Cassidy Linch is now a person of interest in regard to the investigation of the disappearance of Deja Cummings.

Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for Linch on charges of cccessory after the fact to first degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Linch is 5 feet 7, weighs approx. 220 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS, or by submitting your tip through the P3 app.