BREAKING: Arrest made in the investigation into the death of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Janet Irvin in an investigation into the death of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles.

According to Ronald Haley, the attorney representing the Charles family, Irvin faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expected to make a statement on this arrest later today.

Local activist organization Stand Black called Irvin’s arrest a step toward justice in the teen’s mysterious death.

“Today is a starting point, but this is a marathon and not a sprint. Now we must mobilize to change laws that protect against these sorts of atrocities,” the organization’s co-founder Jamal Taylor said. “We must pass legislation that protects children, and laws that reform police accountability.”

This is a developing story.