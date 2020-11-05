Body of missing juvenile from Baldwin discovered near Loreauville

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The body of a juvenile that had been reported missing from Baldwin was located on Monday near Loreauville, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile had been reported missing on Oct. 30 and was found by deputies in a rural area near Ed Broussard Rd.

Au autopsy on the body has been requested and the results are pending. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at (337) 369-3711.