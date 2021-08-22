Benefit dinner held for three New Iberia firefighters injured during gas line explosion

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A plate lunch benefit was held Sunday for three New Iberia firefighters injured last month in a natural gas line explosion at Alleman plumbing on Hopkins Street.

A driver, a captain, and the assistant fire chief from the New Iberia Fire Department were injured in the July 29 incident.

Two of the firefighters were sent to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

A third firefighter was treated at a Lafayette hospital.

“Young firefighters like we have with small children don’t make that much on the job. They all have side jobs to support their families. This benefit and other events such as our raffle that we have going on is to help them make ends meet.”