Babin named as captain of Iberia Parish SO’s Bureau of Investigations

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero announced he has hired an Acadiana law enforcement veteran as the new captain of the parish’s Bureau of Investigations.

John Babin was hired to replace Eddie Langlanais, who resigned from the position in October to pursue other interests, according to Romero. Babin, a 36-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office as head of the Crime Scene Unit and more recently as captain of detectives with the New Iberia Police Department.

“John is a consistent and positive leader dedicated to law enforcement and a resident of Iberia Parish, bringing 36 years of law enforcement experience,” said Sheriff Tommy Romero. “I look forward to working with Capt. John Babin in this new role as a key member of my management team to provide strong, result-driven leadership.

Babin, who begins his position immediately, said, “I am constantly impressed by the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement team here in Iberia Parish, and I am honored to lead this dynamic department as captain of IPSO Bureau of Investigations and work closely with Sheriff Romero.”

The Iberia Parish Bureau of Investigations includes Detectives – adult and property crimes, Juvenile Detectives, Cyper and Sex Crimes, Tactical Surveillance Unit, Elderly Abuse, Crime Scene and Evidence Custodian.