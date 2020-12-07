Attempted murder suspect arrested after an alleged domestic disturbance in Iberia Parish

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies responding to a domestic dispute Sunday arrested a suspect wanted on a warrant for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder investigation.

At about 1 a.m. authorities were called to the 3500 block of Old Spanish Trail.

Authorities said Jonquel Marshall, 21, was reportedly involved in a disturbance. While on scene, deputies learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Jonquel Marshall (IPSO)

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, with assistance from New Iberia Police Department K-9 Unit, attempted to contact Marshall inside the building.

The occupant made repeated denials that Marshall was home, authorities said. The suspect then reportedly attempted to flee out of the back of the home.

“Once seeing the NIPD K-9 waiting, Marshall immediately exited the front door, where he surrendered without incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

Marshall was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder and probation violation. His bond has been set at $75,000.