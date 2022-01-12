ATF investigating suspicious devices at Nabors Industries in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is working in collaboration with state local law enforcement partners on the investigation of suspicious devices found in pieces at Nabors Industries Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear how the devices ended up in pieces, and what the nature of the investigation is.

Nabors Industries is an oil and gas drilling company located in an industrial park near the Acadiana Regional Airport.

Agents are still on the scene at the location talking to witnesses. This is an ongoing, active investigation.