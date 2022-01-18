Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Iberia double shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a New Iberia man in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.
It happened Friday (Jan. 14) around 10:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street.
According to police, the two victims were females.
One of the victims was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.
The second victim, police said, was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is now listed in stable but critical condition.
On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Leroy Lenwood Jr. on multiple charges including:
- 2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder
- 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- 3 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- 1 Counts of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306.