Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Iberia double shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a New Iberia man in connection with a shooting that left two people injured.

It happened Friday (Jan. 14) around 10:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street.

According to police, the two victims were females.

One of the victims was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

The second victim, police said, was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is now listed in stable but critical condition.

On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Leroy Lenwood Jr. on multiple charges including:

2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

2 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

3 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

1 Counts of Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306.