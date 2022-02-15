NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) said an arrest has been made in connection to remains found in New Iberia, according to a press release.
Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed that Dwayne Alfred’s arrest is connected to the remains found. Alfred is facing the following charges:
- First-degree murder
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Obstruction of justice
- Failure to appear
The remains were found near Cherokee St. on Sunday, Feb. 13. There is speculation that the remains belong to a 20-year-old woman, Deja Cummings who went missing in October of 2021.