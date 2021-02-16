Allen and Iberia parishes have until Feb. 21 to apply for FEMA Hurricane Delta relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — Hurricane Delta survivors in Allen and Iberia parishes who suffered damage and/or losses as a result of Hurricane Delta (Oct. 6-10, 2020) have until Feb. 21 to register with FEMA for possible financial assistance.

FEMA added Allen and Iberia parishes to the disaster declaration for Hurricane Delta Dec. 23.

Homeowners and renters in these parishes may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. Residents of those two parishes who previously registered for Hurricane Delta (not Hurricane Laura) assistance do not have to re-register. Their registrations, which were held, will be processed.

Allen Parish residents who previously registered for Hurricane Laura must register again to potentially qualify for assistance after Hurricane Delta. When there are two or more disasters declared for the same parish, FEMA works to ensure applicants receive all eligible help while preventing duplication of federal benefits.

Survivors who have not registered previously can register by:

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585);

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, or

Downloading the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app or get a link to download it via text messaging on an Android device (text ANDROID to 43362) or Apple device (text APPLE to 43362).

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit Louisiana Hurricane Delta (DR-4570-LA). Or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.