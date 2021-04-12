Air Force One jet seen practicing at Acadiana Regional Airport over the weekend

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A 747 jet in the U.S. Air Force One fleet was conducting training landings at the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia over the weekend.

Airport Director Moe Songy said the plane was conducting “touch and go’s and practice runs.

“They were on a training mission traveling from California to Florida and decided to make a stop in New Iberia,” Songy said.

He said the president was not aboard.

The Air Force One call sign only comes while the president is aboard, Songy said.

He said any plane carrying the president will be designated as Air Force One, no matter what kind of aircraft it is and planes carrying the vice president are designated as Air Force Two.

Songy said after a few runs, the crew refueled and took off.