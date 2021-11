IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish deputies are trying to locate a missing 81-year-old woman who disappeared around 9 a.m. Monday.

Nettie Savoie was driving a 2015 gray Dodge Journey van at the time of her disappearance, deputies said.

The Louisiana license plate reads ZMU117.

Anyone with information regarding her location should contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at 337-369-3711.