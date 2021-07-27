80-year-old man shot in his residence in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An 80-year-old man was shot inside his residence in the 1500 block of St. Joseph St. Monday night, according to New Iberia Police.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers responded to a shots-fired call at around 11 p.m., finding the victim shortly after. He was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.