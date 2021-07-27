80-year-old man shot in his residence in New Iberia

Iberia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An 80-year-old man was shot inside his residence in the 1500 block of St. Joseph St. Monday night, according to New Iberia Police.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes said officers responded to a shots-fired call at around 11 p.m., finding the victim shortly after. He was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar