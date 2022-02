IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 6-year-old died Sunday afternoon in an Iberia Parish house fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Iberia Parish firefighters responded to a home in the 2200 block of Hunter Drive just after 3:30 p.m.

The 6-year-old was inside the home in Coteau and was initially rescued, but later died at a local hospital.

