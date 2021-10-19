40 grams of meth discovered during routine traffic stop in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Iberia parish officers conducted a routine traffic stop on Sunday and had to do a lot more than just write a ticket.

After searching the vehicle, the officers discovered 40 grams of methamphetamine, money, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Brye Segura, 28, was arrested and is currently being held with a bail set at $44,000.

The charges Segura is facing includes: improper lane usage, failure to signal, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and second or subsequent offense.