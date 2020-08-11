32-year-old Duson woman killed in head-on collision after driver tries to flee state trooper

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning after a speeding driver tried to flee a state trooper.

According to State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen, the driver, Broderick Brown, 35, of New Iberia, was seen speeding on U.S. Hwy. 90 eastbound near Jefferson Island Road at around 7:30 a.m.

A trooper activated his lights and emergency siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Brown reportedly refused to stop and fled onto La. Hwy. 14.

Less than one minute later, Brown reportedly entered a left-hand curve, crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Ford Escape driven by 32-year-old Karla Norbert head-on, Gossen said.

Norbert was not restrained and fatally injured. Norbert’s passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Brown, who was restrained, received moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Brown is suspected of being impaired, Gossen said.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will face charges of aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, open alcoholic container, an active warrant for a parole violation, vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Toxicology samples are pending. The crash remains under investigation.