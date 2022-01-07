300 at-home tests handed out in 20 minutes in New Iberia Friday morning

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Shelves at local stores have been emptied of COVID-19 at-home tests, and lines continue to get longer in local walk-in clinics as the demand for testing increases. But the New Iberia Fire Department is trying to make it easier for residents to get tested.

Early Friday morning, vehicles wrapped around New Iberia City Park as residents waited to receive free at-home COVID-19 test kits from The New Iberia Fire Department and Mayor Freddie Decourt.

Each vehicle was limited to two tests per vehicle. Only those in the car were able to receive the kit.



The department received 300 test kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Two-by-two, the testing kits quickly ran out, causing several vehicles to be sent away without a testing kit.



The fire department says they hope to receive more free at-home COVID-19 tests soon to distribute to the community.