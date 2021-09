NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Two men were injured in a weekend shooting in New Iberia and three more were arrested where the shooting happened after authorities seized illegal guns and drugs.

While searching a home on Mixon Street, police said, officers found about 11 pounds of what they believe to be marijuana, six guns, and cash.

Nakeveon Chevalier, Kendra Randall, and Shannon Phillps were booked on illegal gun and weapons charges.