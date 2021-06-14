2-year-old boy died after being left inside hot car in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old boy who was left in a hot car in Iberia Parish, and died.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Monday regarding a medical complaint in the 700 block of Fox Road.

On arrival, PIO Katherine Breaux said deputies discovered that a two-year-old male was apparently left inside an unattended vehicle for an extended period of time.

The child was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Breaux said.

She said the case has been turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.