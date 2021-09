JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Jeanerette, according to Jeanerette Police.

According to Chief Dusty Vallot, Jeanerette Police responded at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to a shooting at the intersection of Church St. and Pellerin St.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

We will update this story as more details become available.