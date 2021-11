IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Deputies are looking for a teenage girl missing out of Iberia Parish.

Maci Harman, 16, was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a grey hoodie and white tennis shoes.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maci is 5ft. 4 in., approximately 100 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.