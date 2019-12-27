Iberia Parish

Abbeville70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Crowley67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Opelousas69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Breaux Bridge71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
New Iberia71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New