Two Tropical Waves in the Atlantic, Only One Worth Watching

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. The closest one to the U.S. is located in the Bahamas and only has a 10% chance that it will develop into a tropical system as it tracks east of Florida. This wave poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The second tropical wave is located well in the eastern Atlantic Ocean but has a higher chance at 50% that it will become a tropical system in the next 5 days. The current path takes it westward towards the Caribbean Sea. I think this wave has a decent threat to become the next named storm of the season, “Chantal”. Impacts to the U.S and whether this disturbance reaches the Gulf is still unknown at this time, as we are very early in the forecasting timeline.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

