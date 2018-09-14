1  of  2
Florence continues to lash the coast, Isaac weakening in the Caribbean

Hurricane Florence made landfall this morning and is continuing to move west-southwestward towards Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, SC. Rainbands continue to lash the coast as anywhere from 10-20 inches of rainfall have already fallen over the southern parts of North Carolina. GFS model shows the possibility of an additional 10-20 inches over the area through the next 48 hours as the storm is expected to work slowly westward. 

The other main issue continues to be surge. Surge has already approached 7-10 feet in many areas along the North Carolina coast, especially from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout. 

Isaac is still kicking off a healthy amount of storm activity, but recent satellite observations show that the storm has lost its low-level structure and tropical storm force winds. A recon plane will be going in today to determine the overall structure of Isaac, but chances are it will dissipate through the next day or so. Re-development of the storm is still possible over the western Caribbean, but has become less likely due to its current structure. 

