Evangeline Parish hit with high water

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (LFY)- News 10 was live in downtown Ville Platte on Main Street near city hall and the police department. Officers are blocking roads closed to traffic due to flooding, which has become a safety hazard.

There were no mandatory evacuations taking place in Evangeline Parish Monday morning.

Residents are staying indoors waiting for the water to subside. As rain continues to come down here, there is no timetable for when that will be.

