3 Named Storms Ongoing, Another Tropical Wave Coming off of Africa

Hurricane Tracker
Across the entire Atlantic Basin we have 3 named storms ongoing but none pose a threat to the U.S. Gulf coast. Tropical Storm Fernand formed yesterday and is heading into Mexico this morning as it slowly moves through the western Gulf.

Hurricane Dorian has weakened slightly and is picking up speed as it stays just offshore of the southeast coast. Dorian is till expected to bring impacts to Florida, Georgia, and then eventually the Carolina’s later this week.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the eastern Atlantic this morning. This system will stay well in the Atlantic Ocean through its lifespan with no threat for it to impact land.

Behind Gabrielle is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa. This will be one to watch closely over the next few weeks as it organizes and heads due west towards the Caribbean. The NHC currently has a 70% chance this becomes a tropical system in the next 5 days. The next name on the list is Humberto.

