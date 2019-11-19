Live Now
Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Training with Sadie for Duck Season

Hunt, Hook and Cook
Posted: / Updated:

This week on Hunt, Hook, & Cook, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is in Acadia Parish for a training session with Nick Gossen and his dog Sadie. Sadie has been on Hunt, Hook, & Cook with Gerald multiple times over the last four years.

