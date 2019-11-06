Breaking News
Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Speckled Trout Fishing in Lake Charles

This week on Hunt, Hook, & Cook Gerald Gruenig takes a Speckled Trout fishing trip with Captain Jeremy Waltrip. Waltrip Saltwater Guide Service is based out of Hebert’s Landing on Big Lake. You can find more information on Waltrip Saltwater Guide Service here:

https://www.facebook.com/waltrip.guideservice

