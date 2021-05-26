Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Flounder fishing with Louisiana Backwater Charters

This week on Hunt, Hook, & Cook, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is fishing for Flounder with Louisiana Backwater Charters in Hackberry.

Calcasieu Lake fishing guide, Captain Brian Hanchey is the owner and operator of Louisiana Backwater Charters.

Captain Hanchey specializes in fishing Calcasieu Lake a/k/a Big Lake and its surrounding estuaries, Sabine Lake, and the Gulf of Mexico. While fishing in Calcasieu Lake, you can expect to catch large numbers of speckled trout, redfish, and flounder, as well as other species that also thrive in Calcasieu Lake.

Louisiana Backwater Charters Phone Number– (337) 660-6594

